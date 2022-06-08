ST. LOUIS – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the St. Louis area’s western counties Wednesday morning.

The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. Showers and storms move Wednesday and will continue throughout the day but there will be dry time. Thursday is expected to be dry. Even more showers and storms are expected to return late Thursday night through Friday.

The weekend looks nice with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Early next week will be mostly dry.