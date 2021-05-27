Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday, high temps in mid-80s

ST. LOUIS – The morning hours will be dry Thursday, but look for a couple of rounds of thunderstorms to cross the region between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Some of these storms may be severe with high winds possible. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Thunderstorms will end overnight as temperatures dip into the 50s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, blustery, and much colder with temperatures staying in the 50s most of the day.

Saturday and Sunday will bring the return of sunshine and slowly warming temperatures. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s and the area will reach the 70s again for Sunday and Memorial Day.