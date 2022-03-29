St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hold on to your hats, lawn furniture, trashcans, over the next two days. Wind and storms are the big concerns, especially on Wednesday. Tuesday is expected to be fairly mild, mainly dry (although a spot shower is possible), and rather breezy at times.

The highest potential for severe weather with this outbreak will once again be well south of St. Louis and that’s where the greatest potential for tornadoes and hail will reside. This is mostly a strong wind and heavy rain event.

There is a lot of wind energy in the atmosphere for storms tomorrow, but not a lot of instability. This should make the storm threat Wednesday much more focused on bursts of strong, intense winds and much less on tornadoes and hail.

Even before any thunderstorms arrive, very gusty winds will overspread the area late tonight into Wednesday morning. Some spots may see gusts approach 50 mph during the morning.

Timeline for severe weather near St. Louis:

6:00 am – 10:00 am Stong winds in counties west far west of St. Louis

10:00 am – 2:00 pm Strong thunderstorms near St. Louis.

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – The storms continue to move from the Metro East to south-central Illinois.

Missouri Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday

Severe Weather Risk Late Tuesday in Missouri

Severe Weather Timeline for Wednesday

The storm threat will ramp up just after sunrise for counties far west of St. Louis. Strong wind gusts are expected between 6:00 am and 10:00 am. Areas near St. Louis may see strong thunderstorms between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. The storm threat will then shift east of the metro during the afternoon.

There is some chance for a few severe storms over eastern Kansas late this evening into tonight. The risk for strong to severe storms will slide east and build south Wednesday.