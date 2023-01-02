ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis.

A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the day with temperatures only slowly warming through the 50s.

Things will begin to change quickly this evening as a warm front lifts across the region.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will accompany the warm front between 5 pm and 7 pm. These storms may produce some small hail and brief downpours. This first batch of storms will lift to the northeast rapidly and be followed by a jump in temperatures that will warm into the 60s before midnight.

Another band of rain and thunderstorms will organize to our southwest and race northeast across the region during the late evening and overnight. The timing is roughly between 10 pm and 2 am. These are the storms with the greatest potential to produce some severe weather.

The risk of a few isolated strong to severe storms will exist as far north as I-70 and metro St. Louis late this evening and into the overnight hours. However, the greatest risk for more significant and widespread severe weather, including tornadoes, will be over southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.