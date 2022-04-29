St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Scattered rain is expected all day today with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. A line of storms moves into the area for the overnight hours into early Saturday ahead of a cold front.

On Saturday, we should have some dry time with showers ongoing in the morning. After a break showers and storms redevelop ahead of the cold front as it moves through for the afternoon. This is where we could see some strong to severe storms with the higher threat being to the east of the St. Louis region. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We see a break in the action for Sunday with highs in the lower half of the 70s. The next work week is looking unsettled with rain chances almost every day.