St. Louis Saturday Severe Weather Risk

ST. LOUIS — Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that we should expect some rain this weekend. A few strong storms possible Saturday evening and Sunday looks unpleasant.

Friday is expected to be warm and dry with a few clouds mixing in this afternoon. Saturday morning will bring a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. However, a better chance for showers and storms will arrive late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Severe Storm Threat Timing:

What to Expect – Strong to Severe Storms

Time Frame – Saturday, 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Main Concerns – 70 mph winds, large hail

There is a chance for a few strong storms Saturday. Large hail and few strong wind gusts cannot be ruled out. This is a level two out of five risk.

Expect gusty winds, lots of clouds, a few spot showers Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the 40s most of the day.