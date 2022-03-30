ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There have been some high winds and heavy rain today in the St. Louis area. Some of the wind gusts are 40 to 50 miles per hour. There are no active warnings in the St. Louis region but there could be some potent storms that are rolling through the area today. There is also a report of pea-sized hail near New Melle, Missouri.

The threat of strong storms is pressing to the east and the threat in the St. Louis area is quickly winding down. The highest concerns are now east and southeast of St. Louis where some risk exists this afternoon. Strong winds continue to be the main concern.

Southern Missouri and Illinois may see some stronger storms later today. There are also severe weather warnings across Arkansas. We will continue to track the storm system into the afternoon.

The National Weather Service at St. Louis says that the highest risk for severe weather remains in southeastern/east-central Missouri and southwestern Illinois. They say that the gusty winds may cause some damage. There is also the potential for some weaker tornadoes.

National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in St. Joseph Tuesday night. No one was injured during the storm.