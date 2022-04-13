ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The severe weather threat is shifting as a result of the extensive additional rain and storms ahead of the cold front this morning. These have become much more widespread than they looked even a few hours ago.

As a result, the instability in the atmosphere is being eaten up much faster and the strong winds are being interrupted. The threat of severe storms and tornadoes is now well south of the St. Louis metropolitan area and covers only the far southernmost counties in Missouri and Illinois. The St. Louis area should only expect more heavy rain.

Tornado watch area in yellow. Flood watch area in green.

A tornado watch has been issued for many counties to the southeast of St. Louis and western Illinois until 4:00 pm. A watch is different than a warning. The alert means that tornadoes are possible in the area. A warning means that you should take action. Pay attention to the changing forecast for alerts.

“It’s frustrating for us and you when our forecasts don’t go as planned. So much thought and energy goes into our forecasts, we don’t take tornado or severe thunderstorm forecasts lightly. When things like this happen we take a critical look at what went wrong. Many aspects of this event favored severe weather, but a few critical details did not develop. This morning started out much cloudier than anticipated, which didn’t allow energy to build up to fuel future thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms began to form quickly during the morning, rapidly using up the small amount of energy that had developed. This left no fuel for severe thunderstorms later in the morning and afternoon when the best lift was moving over the area.” National Weather Service Facebook post

The National Weather Service reports that the main thunderstorm threats near Cape Girardeau and Carbondale are 60 mph winds and a brief tornado.