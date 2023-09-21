ST. LOUIS – We have some showers out there Thursday morning to the east of the metro.

Shower chances are the highest Thursday morning and then decrease for much of the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs near 80.

Shower activity will begin to increase again in the afternoon and evening, continuing into Thursday night. A few storms will also be possible. Overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Spot showers again for Friday and highs in the low 80s. It’s set to be warmer on Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances increase again Saturday night and Sunday. Highs on Sunday are only in the 70s.