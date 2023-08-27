ST. LOUIS — We have had a few showers across our far southern counties this morning. Elsewhere, there are overcast skies and temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Lingering showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder are possible, especially across southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois.

The best chance of showers is during the morning hours, tapering off by early afternoon. There will be lots of clouds overhead today, keeping highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s. Gradual clearing is expected later in the day and especially overnight.

Overnight lows will be cooler, ranging from the 50s to the low 60s. Monday looks beautiful, with highs in the low 80s. Expect sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s for most of the workweek, with a warm-up as we head into the weekend.