ST. LOUIS – Monday starts off dry and mild. Clouds increase throughout the day with showers by late afternoon/early evening. High temperatures will be in the low-70s. Expect showers and some storms late Monday night and through early Tuesday morning. Some strong to severe storms are possible away from the city. The main threat will be damaging winds. FOX 2’s meteorologists will continue to watch this system and provide updates as they are available.

Wednesday is looking dry. More showers are expected late Wednesday night, Thursday, and Friday. Expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s this week.