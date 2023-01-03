ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis metro area is set for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

The showers will exit early, then clouds will decrease with a temperature high near 70 (record 68/1880,1939). It’s going to be a mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog, and a temp low of 38.

Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy, with a high of 45, and a temp low of 32. Thursday is going to be a cloudy day as well. Friday will have fair skies and a seasonal high of 43 with a low of 35. Early in the weekend, scattered rain is possible.