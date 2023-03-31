ST. LOUIS – Thursday was fun, but Friday, Mother Nature means business.

We’re already tracking rain and non-severe storms early Friday morning. A few showers or thundershowers linger until sunrise. Winds will become quite gusty from the south as temperatures climb towards 70.

The main risk for storms is Friday afternoon and evening, from noon to 9:00 p.m. Expect a couple of waves of thunderstorms. They will be scattered, meaning not everyone sees them. However, where they hit, they will be intense and fast moving. Severe weather threats include 60 to 70 miles per hour winds, some large hail, and even the chance of quick hitting tornadoes.

Much colder air moves in behind the storms overnight and into Saturday, and we’ll see some strong non-thunderstorm winds. Northwestern winds with gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected into Saturday morning. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. Friday to 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Heads up especially to Cardinals and St. Louis City SC fans headed to games on Saturday.

High temps Saturday will be in the low 50s. Winds ease for a bit Saturday night and it’s cold. We wake up Sunday in the mid 30s. We will warm up significantly Sunday as gusty south winds kick up, highs in the mid to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s Monday.