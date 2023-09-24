ST. LOUIS — Isolated showers or maybe a rumble of thunder are possible at any point in time today. But more numerous showers and storms will most likely develop this afternoon and evening, especially if cloud cover is able to break up.

The threat of severe weather is low. We’ll have a lot of clouds and maybe just some sunshine mixing in, with highs around 80. Some scattered showers could linger into tonight. Fog is also possible overnight into Monday morning.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun Monday afternoon, with highs in the low 80s. Shower chances remain quite low, but a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out in the late afternoon and evening. The rest of the week, temperatures will hold in the 80s, and we’ll have slight rain chances at times.