ST. LOUIS – Rain continues Friday morning across most of the St. Louis region.

Much of the rain is now light and steady, but there continues to be pockets of heavier downpours and some lightning. This first wave of big rain will continue through the morning commute.

Expect a lull in the rain after 9:00 a.m. Friday through early afternoon, before another wave of rain spreads across the region late Friday afternoon into Friday night. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely before we dry out early Saturday.

When we are done, storm totals will be 2 to 4 inches of rain along and south of I-70 with a few spots up to 5 inches possible south and southeast of St. Louis, especially towards the Kaskaskia River in Illinois.

It’s going to be cloudy and breezy to start Saturday as we dry out, then gradual clearing. Temperature highs will be in the low 50s. It’s set to be partly cloudy Sunday, with temp highs in the mid to upper 50s. A chance for rain showers returns Sunday night.