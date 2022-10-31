ST. LOUIS – There are areas of rain and fog around to start our Monday, but the Halloween forecast is not a total nightmare.

Showers should end by early Monday afternoon, with clearing skies into the evening. Temperature highs will be near 60 with Trick-or-Treat temps in the 50s. The weather looks really nice Tuesday through Thursday with above normal temperatures.

Rain chances return Friday and look to continue into the weekend, bringing a cool down.