Showers possible Thursday morning, high temps in the low-to-mid-80s

ST. LOUIS – Early morning showers west of St. Louis will quickly dry up and skies will gradually become partly cloudy Thursday.

It will be breezy and warm with afternoon high temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a low in the upper-60s.

Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid-80s. The weekend continues to look like early summer with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper-80s Saturday and near 90 on Sunday.

The next chance for rain will come late Tuesday night into Wednesday.