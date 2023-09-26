ST. LOUIS – Early morning clouds will clear through the day. Expect a warm day, as Tuesday’s highs are in the mid-80s.

Watching for scattered showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday into the overnight hours as a cold front comes through. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms could create some small hail and strong wind gusts.

Scattered showers will hang around early Wednesday before the skies clear. It’ll be a bit cooler on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Beyond that, a blocking pattern sets up in the atmosphere. We are dry the rest of the week with above-average temperatures.