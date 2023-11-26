ST. LOUIS — Precipitation is ongoing across the region, falling mainly as liquid due to temperatures above freezing. The exception is our far northern counties, where some snowflakes could be mixed in. Roads in northern Kansas (north of our viewing area) have become covered or partially covered, resulting in slick travel conditions this morning.

The bulk of the precipitation will come to an end from west to east this morning, with some lingering sprinkles into the early afternoon. Expect a cloudy and blustery day, with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees.

With wind gusting to about 25 mph, wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s for much of the day. Clearing should occur gradually from west to east this evening and through tonight.

Monday will be dry, cool, and a bit breezy, with highs in the low 40s. However, sunshine will make it a better day than today. We’ll experience a warming trend through Thursday, with temperatures back into the 50s by midweek. Rain chances return late in the workweek.