ST. LOUIS – Wet flakes are falling around St. Louis, and there’s a good chance you’ll see them through the late-morning hours Friday.

Two rounds of small snowfall are expected in the St. Louis metro through Friday afternoon. It’s not expected that much will stick around for long.

St. Louis should expect around half an inch of snow to accumulate, though models indicate there could be as many as 1 or 2 inches in Rolla or the Metro East.

There won’t be much snow that accumulates on grass, but perhaps you might experience some slick spots on your commutes or elevated surfaces. Make sure to allow extra time if you drive through Friday morning.

Clouds will clear the St. Louis area by around lunchtime Friday. The New Year’s weekend is shaping up to be relatively mild with highs expected in the low to mid 40s through Sunday.