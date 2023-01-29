St. Louis Weather:

Update: Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. Monday



ST. LOUIS – It’s not always the big storms that cause headaches. Sometimes it’s the really weak or small ones that are super sneaky and can put down just enough winter precipitation to catch locals off guard.

There’s been a system highlighted for several days, zipping through the region late into the evening into Sunday night. By no means is this a major system. However, by Sunday night temperatures will be deep into the 20s if not the teens – so anything that does fall from the clouds will stick and have the potential to cause some fairly isolated slick spots.

Widespread impact has not been seen, but enough to make note of. You’re urged to drive and walk with extra caution.

Between 4 p.m and midnight

Some patchy light freezing drizzle and some snow flurries will develop along and north of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois, as well as lifting to the northeast. The precipitation Sunday evening will extremely light. However, some sidewalks, decks, stairs, and untreated smooth exposed surfaces may become slick, especially after 9:00 p.m. along and north of I-70.

Between midnight and 6 a.m.

The focus for this very light precipitation will shift more to the southeast and generally run south of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois – or from St. Louis and points south and southeast. During this time, the precipitation may increase a bit in coverage and intensity. This increases the potential for a few slick spots developing, especially on bridges, overpasses, fly-over ramps, and sheltered/untreated road surfaces.