ST. LOUIS — Precipitation has come to an end, with amounts ranging from just a dusting to a little over 2.5″. The highest amounts were reported in St. Louis County and over into the metro east.

Now we’re left with some fog, clouds and chilly temperatures. We could have a few spotty sprinkles or flurries this afternoon but we are not expecting any additional accumulations. Temperatures will stay in the 30s today.

Patchy fog is possible overnight, with lows falling to near freezing. On Sunday, we’ll see a dry day with a lot of clouds to start with and maybe some sunshine popping out by the afternoon. Temperatures are still chilly, around 40s.

As we’ve been talking about for a few days now, things get interesting on Monday. Monday will start off dry and temperatures will make it into the mid 40s. Rain and a rain/snow mix will build in through the afternoon.

For Monday evening’s commute in the metro, the precipitation type looks to be mainly rain at this point, with a wintry mix to the west. Rain continues overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. At this point, accumulations aren’t expected through Tuesday morning, but we will see a transition from rain to perhaps a mix and then all snow over the course of Tuesday afternoon and evening from west to east.

Significant accumulating snow is likely with this event, with the highest amounts potentially centered on a line from west of Columbia to Quincy. The amounts will taper off as you get farther east.

Right now, St. Louis looks to be on the southeastern edge of the higher accumulation potential, with about a 30% probability of seeing accumulations over 5″. This storm has just moved onshore over the Pacific Northwest so it is still very far away.

The exact track of the storm can still shift, and thus the swath of significant snow could still shift north or south. Along with the snow, we’ll have gusty winds, so blowing snow could lead to low visibility at times.