ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow.

The range of snow expected to fall in the viewing area is in the 1-3″ range. Because of the warming of the air higher up in the atmosphere, I do see a decent shot of some sleet mixing with the snow on the Missouri side of the river.

With these systems, the most prominent region for snow tends to be along and northeast of the track of the surface low pressure system, and that is still a little uncertain. However, the average of the guidance I’ve seen brings that low down south very near or just east of the Mississippi River. That is why I have highlighted that region in Illinois as the most likely spot to see 2-3 inches of snow.

Further west of the track, the dynamics aren’t quite as favorable. They move through quickly and there will be some sleet mixing in too. I’m going with a “dusting to 2 inches” and this includes most of the metro St. Louis area.

Christmas snow timeline near St. Louis:

Christmas Day, noon to 4 p.m. – Sunny and cold. Temperatures in the 20s

Sunday evening, 4 p.m. to Midnight – Increasing clouds. Temperatures in the low 20s. Some light snow north of 1-70 by midnight.

Monday Midnight to 10 a.m. – Periods of light snow, some sleet too. Temps warm to near 32 degrees.

Monday, after 10 a.m. – Bursts of light snow at times. Temps in the 30s.

I don’t expect anything to start falling until near or after midnight Sunday night into early Monday morning. This should be enough snow to cause at least some minor impacts to travel.

Fortunately, there is a ton of product already on the roads from the last storm, so that will help. But this may cause roads to get slick again for a while late Sunday night into Monday.