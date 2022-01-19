Snow flurries possible Wednesday, single-digit temps overnight

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday starts off with mild temps and then it will get colder as the day goes on. It will be cloudy and some flurries are possible. Expect some light snow to the south on Wednesday with light accumulations. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the single digits with wind chills below 0.

The high temperatures on Thursday will be in the teens. Temps Friday morning will be in the single digits with less wind. High will get up into the 20s.

Expect milder temps over the weekend.