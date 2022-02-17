Snow moving out; cold temps and slick roads expected into Friday morning

ST. LOUIS — A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow is moving out of the St. Louis area Thursday night, but there is another issue: refreezing.

“As temperatures continue to drop across the state into the evening hours, snow and wet roadways could refreeze, creating slick conditions,” the Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday.

“Bridges and overpasses are especially prone to black ice. Use extra caution if you must be on the roads. Buckle up and adjust your driving.”

Roads will remain slick Thursday night and for the Friday morning commute. Low temperatures Friday morning will be in the single digits and teens.

By the afternoon, the area will see some sunshine and ice melting. The area’s high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.