ST. LOUIS – A breezy early morning, but winds will die back after sunrise. The sun is set to start Thursday, then clouds will increase, with highs in the mid-40s.

A powerful storm is going to track through the Bistate area Thursday night and Friday. It starts to affect the region in the early hours of Friday with widespread rain and some thunder and lightning. There is a chance the rain may start as some wet snow north of Interstate 70, but then quickly change to rain as temperatures warm. Gusty winds will also return. Expect a wet Friday morning commute with rain continuing through the morning.

Around midday Friday, arctic air will get rapidly pulled into the system from the west, which will start transitioning from rain to snow from west to east between midday and 5:00 p.m. How much snow will fall will depend on how fast the cold air gets here. If it arrives faster, more snow will fall.

Snow chances will continue into Friday night, with wind speeds picking up. The best chances for snow accumulations will be north and west of I-44 in Missouri and north of I-70 in Illinois, where a couple of inches of snow is not out of the question. Wind gusts Friday evening could be 40–50 miles per hour. So expect wind-blown snow for the Friday evening commute. With the rapid drop in temperatures, there are concerns about a flash freeze. AKA, things get icy really quickly.

The storm will then pour much colder air into the region. Highs are only in the low to mid-20s on Saturday and in the teens on Sunday and Monday. Out-of-door morning temps on Dr. King Day Monday could be near 0.

Another storm will bring snow, and this time all snow, to the region on Sunday.