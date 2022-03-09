Snow sweeps across Missouri this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri is expecting another round of winter weather this week. The snow is expected to start falling across northwestern parts of the state tonight and move southeast. It should be in the St. Louis area by Friday morning.

The heaviest snow is expected across central, northeast, and southeast Missouri and west-central Illinois. Northwestern Missouri may see 4-8 inches of snow. This may make some roads difficult to drive on.

Expected snowfall in Missouri

Meteorologist Linh Truong reports that the winter system is expected to move into the St. Louis area late Thursday night. The wintery mix may include some freezing rain, then snow by Friday morning. She says that the snow will last most of the day on Friday. Accumulations could be around 1-2 inches.

The winter precipitation may slow Thursday evening and Friday morning’s rush hours.

Slick roads are always an issue for heavy traffic in the major metropolitan areas. The National Weather Service recommends slowing down while driving and giving snowplows plenty of room to work.

We are expecting a dry weekend. It will be cold on Saturday with highs in the 30s and much warmer on Sunday with high temps near 60.

