Snowfall has mostly left the area by Friday, high temps in 20s

ST. LOUIS – St. Louisans will see a cold start to Friday with temps in the single digits. There will be some light snow in the southern counties. It will gradually clear throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 20s.

There will be clear skies Friday night with overnight lows in the single digits.

Expect quiet weather this weekend with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Dry and quiet weather continues into next week.