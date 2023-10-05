ST. LOUIS – The rain will expand in coverage Thursday morning. It will be very wet through the early afternoon, then showers will begin to move off to the east with the cold front.

Temps should hold in the 60s most of the day but may pop to around 70 as we dry out late in the day. Skies are clear Thursday night, as temps fall into the 50s area wide.

Expect much cooler weather for Friday and the weekend. Friday will start sunny, with a few afternoon clouds and highs in the upper 60s.

Another cold front arrives Friday night with just a slight chance of showers. It’s going to be sunny and dry for the weekend, with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Early Sunday morning, we’ll see some outlying areas that could easily see temperatures fall into the 30s. With light winds, that may lead to some patchy frost in remote, rural areas.