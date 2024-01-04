ST. LOUIS – This Thursday morning is still quite cloudy, though I did see some moonlight break through on my way to work. Those clouds have kept temperatures up a bit overnight. We’ll look for some gradual clearing Thursday, with highs around 40. It’s set to be partly cloudy Thursday night, with wake-up temps Friday in the upper 20s. Clouds thicken up again Friday, with highs near 40.

Starting Friday evening, a light mix of rain and snow will spread across the region. Temperatures will be just above freezing, meaning that much of what falls will not stick to roads but may stick on things like grass, decks, and car tops. Areas with the best chance of a light, slushy snow accumulation would be along and south of I-44 in Missouri and along and south of I-70 in Illinois. This brief storm will be over by 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

It does look like there could be another quick round of rain or snow for us on Saturday night. Temperatures are expected to be just above freezing, so impacts will be minor.

Quiet and cold on Sunday, then all eyes are on early next week. Everything continues to point to a potent winter storm that will impact the central U.S. There are still lots of questions about the path of the storm and the temperatures we will see.

Those two things will determine rain vs. heavy, wet snow. So, while that remains uncertain, expect wet conditions and gusty winds to ramp up late Monday and continue into Tuesday. This storm has the potential to produce 1 inch or more of liquid-equivalent precipitation, which will be welcome in our current drought situation.