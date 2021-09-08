Space Station visible in St. Louis skies over the next few days

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The next few mornings will be ideal to see the International Space Station over St. Louis. Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that you will be able to see the manmade object in the sky before sunrise on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“The weather will definitely cooperate… if you want to get up early!” tweets Higgins.

Thursday and Friday look amazing. Sunny skies both days with high temperatures in the low 80s. A big warm-up will surge into the area this weekend as summer heat returns.

High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will soar well into the 90s with hot weather lasting into early next week.