St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Parts of the St. Louis area may see very wet weather at times this holiday weekend. A slow-moving, and poorly organized weather system, will be drifting across the region over the next several days. This will keep skies more cloudy than sunny.

We may see occasional unsettled weather over the long holiday weekend with thunder and rain showers. A few of the showers may be briefly heavy.

The wet weather is likely to impact some outdoor events, starting this evening and continuing well into next week. Rainfall totals will be highly variable from less than 1/4 inch to well over 2 inches in a few isolated locations.

The most likely areas for heavier rain totals will be south of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. The most likely times for rain will be overnight Friday into Saturday morning and then again, each afternoon through at least Thursday.