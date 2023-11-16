ST. LOUIS – A cool-to-chilly start will give way to another nice warm-up Thursday.

We’ll see increasing clouds with highs near 70. A cold front will move through late Thursday night and into Friday and will bring some light showers early Friday morning. It will also cool down. Temps will fall into the mid-50s and then hold there Friday morning before slowing down Friday afternoon as skies clear.

The weekend looks sunny but colder. Expect wake-up temperatures near freezing and highs in the mid 50s.

Rain chances return Sunday night and continue Monday with our next storm system. Highs Monday are only in the low 50s. We’re set for lingering showers Tuesday, windy and colder, and highs in the 40s.

The big pre-Thanksgiving travel day of Wednesday does look dry for the Bi-State.