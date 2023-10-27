ST. LOUIS – One more warm day ahead before the bottom drops out. The coldest air we’ve seen since March will settle in over the weekend.

Lots of clouds Friday ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will warm close to 80 once again. By late afternoon, the front will be moving through. Out ahead of it, we’ll see some scattered showers and storms between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. For those with evening outdoor plans, expect a fast 10-to-20-degree temperature drop as the front passes.

It’s set to be cloudy overnight as the north winds bring in the colder air. We’ll wake up Saturday in the 40s and stay there most of the day. Rain and storms return for both Saturday night and Sunday. The heaviest rain will be south of I-70. Highs on Sunday are only in the upper 40s. The rain will exit late Sunday night.

It’s going to be dry, cold weather early next week. The first widespread freeze of the season is looking likely Monday night into Tuesday morning as we wake up 32°F or colder. Expect a breezy and chilly Halloween, with highs in the low 40s. More subfreezing temperatures out the door Wednesday morning.