Spot showers expected Wednesday, high temps in low-80s

ST. LOUIS – ***MORNING CLOUDS AND SPOT SHOWERS FOLLOWED BY CLEARING SKIES***

Wednesday starts cloudy with a few spotty rain showers. Temperatures will be near 70. After 10 a.m., skies will start to clear up with partly sunny skies by the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the lower-80s.

Wednesday night will be spectacular with mostly clear skies and lows ranging from the upper-50s into the low-60s.

Thursday is the pick day of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower-80s.

Friday still looks nice, but with increasing clouds and high temperatures near 80.

The holiday weekend will start wet with rain showers likely Saturday, but the area will dry out and warm up Sunday and Monday.