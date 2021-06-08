Spot thunderstorms possible Tuesday, high temps in mid-80s

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is shaping up to be another warm and humid early June day with continued risk for a few showers or spot thunderstorms. 

The best chance for rain Tuesday comes in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s and then cool into the 70s near the isolated downpours. The area could see a few spot showers Tuesday night, otherwise, it will be dry and muggy with a low in the lower-70s. 

Wednesday and Thursday look mainly dry but with a daily chance for an isolated storm or two each afternoon. 

The heat will take center stage by Friday with the hottest temperatures of the year likely by Friday afternoon. 

