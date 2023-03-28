ST. LOUIS – Light and spotty showers are possible Tuesday morning.

It’s cold enough that a few spots may see some snowflakes mix in, especially north of I-70. Skies will gradually clear later Tuesday, with temperature highs near 50. Expect one more cold night, as we wake up Wednesday in the 30s, then warmer weather starts to return. It’s going to be mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 60.

Opening Day continues to look good. Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and mild with highs in the mid 60s. Then Thursday night and Friday, we watch for showers and storms. We’re set for gusty winds also Friday, and highs near 70. We start to out for Saturday, but it will be windy and cooler.