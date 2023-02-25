ST. LOUIS — Milder temperatures are headed our way this weekend. Expect a quiet day Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

The system that is bringing California heavy rain and mountain snow will be moving into the area by Sunday. There is a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon, but there will be plenty of dry time.

Rain is expected late Sunday night, continuing through early Monday. Strong wind gusts up to 45 mph on Monday. Drier and still windy during the afternoon, with highs in the 60s.

Mostly sunny skies and breezy Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of rain again on Thursday.