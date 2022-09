ST. LOUIS – Friday morning is cool with some showers to the west.

The day will be mostly cloudy and cool with spotty showers. Expect highs in the 60s. Showers will continue through the overnight hours.

It will be warmer on Saturday with high temps in the 80s. After a brief warm up, temps will be back into the 70s on Sunday, and it’ll be breezy too. Expect quiet weather next week with temps in the 70s.