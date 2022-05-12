ST. LOUIS – Thursday sees another very mild start with a hot and humid afternoon. The area set a new record on Wednesday with a high temperature of 94. The area may break Thursday’s record.

Friday will be a little cooler with a chance of showers and storms later in the day. Some showers and storms will be around on Saturday.

Sunday looks dry. Expect high temperatures in the low-80s. Next week will have temperatures in the 80s with some showers and storms.