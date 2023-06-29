ST. LOUIS — Hot and humid weather continues on Friday with temperatures in the 90s and heat index values up to 110. A heat advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m. Friday with scattered showers and some storms. Limit time outdoors and stay hydrated.

More widespread rainfall expected on Saturday with accumulations around .50” possible. There is a chance of showers and storms on Sunday, but there will be dry time. Warm and humid this weekend with highs in the 90s on Saturday and 80s on Sunday.

We have a slight chance of showers and storms around on Monday and Tuesday (Independence Day) with highs in the low 90s.