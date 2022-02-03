Winter Storm Warning for second wave in effect until noon in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning for the St. Louis area is in effect until noon. The snow Thursday morning will be heavy at times and then it will begin tapering off by the afternoon. It will exit the area later at night.

Expect quiet weather on Friday and through the weekend with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Wednesday walked the line between accumulating snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The heaviest snow was along and north of I-70. There was a solid mix of sleet and snow between I-70 and the Meramec River, with a light coating to as much as 1.5 inches Wednesday. Once you got further south, it was a mix of freezing rain and sleet.