ST. LOUIS — Showers linger early this morning south and east of metro St. Louis, lasting through about sunrise. Out the door, temperatures Friday were in the upper 40s. Clouds will break apart a bit this morning before filling back up in the afternoon. That’s when we could see some scattered wrap-around rain showers. Friday’s highs were in the 60s.

Colder temperatures really move in tonight and settle in for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the low 40s. A mix of clouds and sun, Saturday’s highs will be in the low 50s with gusty NW winds. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-30s in metro St. Louis, but will likely go close to or below freezing in more outlying areas. Widespread frost is likely, and a freeze will be possible in spots. You will want to protect sensitive plants. Sunday is sunnier but still breezy, with highs in the mid-50s. Frost is again possible Monday morning, as out-the-door temps will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Not as chilly next week. Our next rain chance comes Tuesday night and Wednesday.