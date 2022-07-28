ST. LOUIS – St. Louis fire crews are responding to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

A flash flood warning is in effect through 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. An emergency alert sent to smart phone users around St. Louis advises people not to travel while rainfall continues in the region.

Rescue efforts are underway in the following areas, according to the St. Louis Fire Department:

Goodfellow & Selber Ct. (Just south of Natural Bridge)

N. Kingshighway & Lexington

Natural Bridge between Hamilton – Darby:

N. Tucker & Cass

Page & Union

Delmar & Goodfellow

Marcus & San Francisco

Delmar & Clarendon

5300 block of Maple

Natural Bridge & Marcus

Lindell & Union

4700 block of Washington (Daycare Facility)

N. Vandeventer & Washington

4000 block of Lindell

5050 Oakland

N. Vandeventer & Olive



Many highways and streets are flooded with up to several inches of water in St. Louis City and County.

This is a developing situation. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.