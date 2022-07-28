ST. LOUIS – St. Louis fire crews are responding to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
A flash flood warning is in effect through 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. An emergency alert sent to smart phone users around St. Louis advises people not to travel while rainfall continues in the region.
Rescue efforts are underway in the following areas, according to the St. Louis Fire Department:
- Goodfellow & Selber Ct. (Just south of Natural Bridge)
- N. Kingshighway & Lexington
- Natural Bridge between Hamilton – Darby:
- N. Tucker & Cass
- Page & Union
- Delmar & Goodfellow
- Marcus & San Francisco
- Delmar & Clarendon
- 5300 block of Maple
- Natural Bridge & Marcus
- Lindell & Union
- 4700 block of Washington (Daycare Facility)
- N. Vandeventer & Washington
- 4000 block of Lindell
- 5050 Oakland
- N. Vandeventer & Olive
Many highways and streets are flooded with up to several inches of water in St. Louis City and County.
This is a developing situation. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.