ST. LOUIS — A weak cold front is pushing through the region Sunday. It could spark a few isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Temperatures this afternoon will pop into the upper 60s to maybe even 70 degrees.

Some showers are also expected late this evening into tonight. The rain should be out of here by Monday morning. Much cooler on Monday with highs in the low 50s, about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. We will also see some low clouds hanging around through midday, with gradual clearing into the afternoon.