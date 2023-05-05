ST. LOUIS — What once looked like a wet Friday morning has changed. The push of rain will stay farther south. The best chance for showers will be southwest of metro St. Louis. With less rainfall and cloud cover, today will be warmer. Highs in the low 70s, with winds picking up a bit in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, and overnight temps will fall into the 50s.

That warming trend really kicked into action over the weekend. A dry day Saturday, with highs around 80. A chance for rain and storms Saturday night, temperatures only fell back into the 60s. Sunday will be quite warm, with highs in the upper 80s. That would be our warmest day of the year so far.

Warmer air, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s, for next week. There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms each day, Sunday through Wednesday.