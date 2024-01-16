ST. LOUIS – Expect a few flurries in the early morning hours of Tuesday, but the snow is mostly done. The heavier band of snow ended up setting up right across the heart of St. Louis, bringing one half to one inch of snow.

Single-digit temperatures and wind chills of -10 to -20 start this Tuesday. Wind chills are expected to stay sub-zero until late this afternoon. Wind chill advisories and warnings continue until noon. The skies will clear later in the morning. It will be sunny this afternoon, with actual air temperatures climbing into the mid teens.

It’s going to be a clear and very cold Tuesday night, but not as cold. We’ll wake up Wednesday around 10 degrees as winds swing to the southwest. We’ll see a warmer Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.

Clouds return Thursday along with the chance for snow, especially late in the day. Highs are set in the 30s, but behind the snow, another shot of very cold air comes in for Friday and Saturday. Early morning temperatures on Saturday will be back down to near 0.