ST. LOUIS – The snow is done and so are the most substantial wind gusts for the St. Louis region.

That wind has helped to dry off the roads. Wednesday will be a quieter day, with some gradual clearing of the skies and highs near 40. It’s set to be partly cloudy Wednesday night; wake-up temps are near 30 Thursday. Clouds also return Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Another storm system will track across the central US Thursday night and Friday, again bringing a rain-to-snow scenario. This looks to start with rain and maybe some thunderstorms early Friday morning, with temperatures holding in the upper 30s.

As temperatures fall Friday afternoon, rain will change to some snow, and winds will increase. Expect wind-blown snow again for Friday evening plans. This storm will then pour much colder air into the region.

Highs are only in the low to mid-20s on Saturday and in the teens on Sunday and Monday. Out-of-door morning temps on Dr. King Day Monday could be near 0.