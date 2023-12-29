ST. LOUIS — Light snow continues this Friday morning. Thanks to temperatures that have been at or above freezing, this snow continues to have a minimal impact as roads remain wet and white.

Overnight, we’ve seen a bit more in the way of accumulations on grass to the northwest and west of metro St. Louis. A slightly more robust round of snow is dropping south at 3 a.m. and may bring some minor accumulations early this morning, again on grass, cars, or elevated surfaces.

On Friday, snow will taper off to flurries for the afternoon, ending from north to south. The skies will stay cloudy. Temperatures will hold nearly steady in the 30s. Tonight, clouds will linger until daybreak. Overnight temperatures only fall to around 30.

More clearing into Saturday, partly cloudy and low 40s for highs. We’ll round out 2023 on Sunday with partly cloudy and slightly colder temperatures and highs in the upper 30s. New Year’s Day looks sunny and cold.