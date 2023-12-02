ST. LOUIS — Clouds still remain overhead and will do so for most of the day. cooler temperatures, with highs only in the upper 40s. I’m still on track to see some light rain overnight into early Sunday morning.

Temperatures on Sunday will climb into the low 50s with a gradual clearing through the day. Another weak system will bring another round of light rain and sprinkles to the area early Monday morning. Past that, seasonable temperatures continue through Wednesday, with a warm-up for the end of the work week.